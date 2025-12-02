Smith Moore & CO. Sells 2,190 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

