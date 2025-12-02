Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.