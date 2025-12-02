Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,600 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $599,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,697.08. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 175,694 shares in the company, valued at $33,859,747.68. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 376,370 shares of company stock valued at $79,284,304 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $223.37 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

