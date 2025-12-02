Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%.
Gooch & Housego Price Performance
Shares of GHH opened at GBX 547.10 on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 352 and a twelve month high of GBX 660.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 547.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 558.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
