Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.40 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%.

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 547.10 on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 352 and a twelve month high of GBX 660.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 547.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 558.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.