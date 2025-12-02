Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 21,700 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 201.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.27% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

