Smith Moore & CO. Buys 501 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $143.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

