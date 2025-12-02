First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF $AFLG Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.30% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFLG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AFLG opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

