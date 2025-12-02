Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Posts Earnings Results

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4%

SEQI opened at GBX 80.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.01. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 70.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart purchased 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £10,017.54. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

