Smith Moore & CO. Sells 312 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,197,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,624,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

