TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TPXimpact had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

TPXimpact Stock Up 37.7%

TPX stock opened at GBX 21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. TPXimpact has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.62 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get TPXimpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPXimpact news, insider Bjorn Conway sold 396,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17, for a total value of £67,406.53. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPXimpact Company Profile

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPXimpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPXimpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.