Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,158 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Delta Air Lines worth $43,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $15,138,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.