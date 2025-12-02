Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

VFMO opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.16.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

