Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $48,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,006.90. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $558.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.38. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

