Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Centene worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

