Smith Moore & CO. Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in RTX were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 10.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $431,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in RTX by 28,295.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 3.9%

RTX stock opened at $168.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.77. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

