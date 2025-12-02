Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,701,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 272,013 shares of company stock worth $60,599,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

