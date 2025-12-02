Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,710 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Sanmina worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.