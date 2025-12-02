Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 234,735 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Elastic worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6,651.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,065 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,655,000 after acquiring an additional 330,290 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 823,680 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,711,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 0.7%

ESTC stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,634.08. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares in the company, valued at $21,050,409.84. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.