Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 255.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

