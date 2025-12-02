River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 24,533 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 97,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 123,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

