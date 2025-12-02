Sepio Capital LP Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

