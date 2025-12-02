Sepio Capital LP Sells 320 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Pool by 224.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 96,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average of $297.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $229.63 and a 1 year high of $380.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

