Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $5,398,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after buying an additional 268,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

