Sepio Capital LP Invests $359,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 682.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 237.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

