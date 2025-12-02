Yum China $YUMC Stock Holdings Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $395,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,773.16. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 4,888 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $235,112.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,731. The trade was a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $878,397. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

