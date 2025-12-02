Sepio Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,888,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $167,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,519. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 99,198 shares of company stock worth $6,968,155 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Block’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.