River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,990,551,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

