River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,064.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.