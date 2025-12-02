River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 458,795 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458,795 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AES by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,812 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AES by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 114,999 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

