River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,365 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of St. Joe worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2,265.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of JOE opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. St. Joe Company has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $61.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.44.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $161.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JOE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $5,317,428.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,324,624 shares in the company, valued at $833,861,793.92. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

