New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FirstCash news, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,314.98. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $7,023,548 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $166.08.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

