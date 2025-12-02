New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

