Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.
Several analysts have commented on RAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of RAL opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
