New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in State Street Corporation $STT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in State Street by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,367,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 0.7%

State Street stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

