Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

