Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Chubb by 73.7% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 52,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $293.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,512.20. The trade was a 45.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.