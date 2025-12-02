Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

