Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 179,243 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2,937.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 179,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ALSN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

