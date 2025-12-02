Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 86 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,354.04 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,310.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,397.49.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total value of $9,791,049.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,688.06. This trade represents a 46.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,000. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,678 shares of company stock valued at $53,887,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.