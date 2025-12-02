Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 169,253.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $202.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $212.96.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.