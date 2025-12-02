Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.42 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of MasTec worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $210.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $211.94 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $224.03. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day moving average of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

