Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

