Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

