Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,530.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,527.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,256.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,550.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7,633.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.