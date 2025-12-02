Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.57 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.51, for a total value of $685,426.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,857.44. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $4,847,943.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,613.85. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 635,394 shares of company stock worth $133,368,853 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

