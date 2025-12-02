Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,633 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,626,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 20,991.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 192.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 176,784 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $31,299,607.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 400,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,922,334.90. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,455,517 shares of company stock valued at $243,970,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

