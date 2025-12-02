Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.