Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 277 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of NVR worth $40,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,530.50.

NVR opened at $7,527.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,256.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,550.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7,633.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $130.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

