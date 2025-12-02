Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.85 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,888.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,332 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of CF Industries worth $42,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5%

CF opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

