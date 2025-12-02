Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,973,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807,705 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $41,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $55,632,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 72.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 36,224 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

